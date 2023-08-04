Neil Nitin on his music video debut: 'Born in Mukesh family, music is of great importance to me'

New Delhi, Aug 4 Born to singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of Mukesh, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who has made his debut in a music video titled 'Tu Meri Aashiqui', said coming from a legacy of singers, music has always been of great importance to him and his films.

Nitin Mukesh Mathur is known for his work as a playback singer in Hindi films as well as Bhajans. He has worked with notable music directors like Khayyam, R. D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem-Shravan, Anand-Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He also sang for actors like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others.

While, late Mukesh Chand Mathur was considered to be one of the most popular and acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry. His song 'Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai' from the film 'Rajnigandha' (1973) had won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

He was also popular as being the voice of actors Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar.

Talking about the same, Neil said: "Born in the Mukesh family, and coming from a legacy of singers, music has always been of great importance to me and my films. So when I decided to debut as an actor for my first ever music video it had to be something so powerful that stays with us forever."

The song 'Tu Meri Aashiqui' weaves a mesmerising tale of love, betrayal, and redemption. Featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Shreya Sharma in Ankit Tiwari's mesmerising voice and Rashid Khan's enchanting music and lyrics, this music video is directed by Adhyayan Suman.

Elaborating on the song, he said: "The song that I can guarantee will be a clutter breaker. It will be loved by all music lovers, across all genres, all over the world. It has great music that boasts a strong melody and a haunting theme that instantly sits on your lips," said Neil.

He further praised the team behind the music video.

"The track is a three-part story music video directed by the brilliant Adhyayan Suman. It has been an honor working with a man of his talent. Being an accomplished actor himself, Adhyayan is also very technically sound. This marvellous quality of his has made our job as actors on his set so much easier."

Praising his co-star Shreya Sharma, Neil said: "Since this is her first outing as a main lead actor, I'm sure that like me, the audience will be bowled over by her charisma, beauty and power-packed performance."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor