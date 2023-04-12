Nepal: 3 Sherpas fall into crevasse after being struck by avalanche, dead

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 12 : Three Sherpas, part of the rope-fixing team for Mount Everest, were confirmed dead as they fell into an crevasse after being struck by a avalanche, on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to over phone, president of Sagarmatha Pollution control committee, Lama Kaji Sherpa, said, "Their body has been located. An avalanche that struck the Khumbu icefall area swept them off after they reached the Camp 1 area."

According to officials, the avalanche hit the area of Mount Everest at a height of 5,700 meters. They were the part of rope-fixing team assigned by the Nepal government before the ascent for the summit as part of the Spring expedition.

Officials identified the Sherpas, who were missing since 9.30 am (local time), as Temba Tenzi Sherpa (32), Lakpa Rita Sherpa (22) and Da Chhiri Sherpa (45). They were later confirmed dead.

According to the police, attempts to retrieve the bodies are underway.

Yubraj Khatiwada, director, Tourism department of Nepal, told over phone, "They were assigned with the task of supplying requirements for rope fixing team from Camp II to the summit."

Human casualties were reported in the Mount Everest region of Nepal before the country opened its doors for mountaineers.

Until Monday, the Tourism Department had given permits to 24 teams to climb Mount Everest.

The Sherpa community of Nepal is mainly dependent on mountaineering and expeditions. They've been assigned to fix the ropes to the summit which officially opens the summit window to climbing enthusiasts.

For being stronger in high altitudes, Sherpa is well-suited for alpine-style expeditions on the Himalayas.

Climbers mainly need them to carry oxygen and safety gear on the summit path.

They are highly recognised as elite mountaineers and experts in high-altitude adventures.

