Nepal: Devotees observing 'Swasthani' fast embark on 'Pardes Yatra'

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 9 : Braving the winter chill, the devotees, observing the month-long arduous 'Swasthani Brata' (fast), performed rituals at the embankments of the Bagmati River as part of their first 'Pardes Yatra' on Friday.

The chants of 'Madhav Narayan' echoed on the embankments of the Bagmati River from early Friday morning as women donned in maroon red outfits stood in line to perform rituals.

The devotees travelled around 13.5 kilometres on foot to visit Pashupatinath Temple as a part of their first "Pardes Yatra" which is a part of a ritual performed while undergoing a month-long fast.

As per tradition, women undertaking the month-long 'Swasthani Brata' travel to temples of Lord Narayan and Lord Shiva in and around Kathmandu.

"The Madhav Narayan Brata, which is observed for a month, is one of the most arduous fasts. For a month, the devotees only had one meal a day. The devotees start the Pardes Yatra on the 15th day of the fast. We have reached Pashupatinath from Salinadi on foot without wearing slippers or shoes," Jag Nath Shrestha, member of the Madhav Narayan Brata Managing Committee, told ANI.

The devotees holding fast reached bare-footed at Bajrayogini, Pashupatinath, Shesha Narayan of Pharping, Panauti and Changunarayan to perform rituals.

As per the age-old tradition, the devotees who perform the fast for a month don't eat foods cooked by others, which also exclude salt and other spices. They only eat rice, beaten rice, sugar, ghee, sugar candy, molasses, spinach from patan, and peas, among other items considered sacred.

The annual ritual of Swasthani Brata Katha starts on the full moon day of Poush (the ninth month of the Lunar Calendar) and starts with the recitation of religious sermons.

The book of Swasthani mainly tells the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which is described in 'Skandha Purana' belonging to the Hindu Secondary Scripture. It also has directives that describe the do's and don'ts to be followed while undertaking a month-long fast that have been followed in the long run.

Goddess Swasthani is worshipped throughout the month. Priests and devotees perform fast, those not taking fast recite tales of Swosthani Devi, Lord Shiva and other gods.

"The Bramha, Vishnu and Maheshwar- the creator, saviour, and destroyer of the universeone of them is Narayan (Vishnu); in the earlier ages, Goddess Parvati had undertaken Swasthani Brata with wish to get married to Lord Shiva. Lord Madhav Narayan had taught her all the rituals to be followed and performed at the time of Swasthani Brata which she followed, as per the legends. Lord Madhav Narayan narrated the details about Swasthani Brata to Parvati, helping her to get Lord Shiva as her husband," Raju Bhai Manandhar, former chairman of the Madhav Narayan Brata Managing Committee told ANI.

The Hindus in Nepal read one chapter a day out of 31 chaptered religious books, which comprise stories including tales about the creation of the world, Hindu deities, and demons.

The scripture also has a section that states about the start of the fast, which brought in prosperity and happiness, and mentions 'Salinadi', which is also the reason for people to flock to a particular place to take part in the fast.

A religious sermon recited for a month also mentions that Goddess Parbati prayed to Goddess Swasthani to become Lord Shiva's wife, because of which unmarried females also take on the fast praying to get a suitable groom. The married one, on the other hand, prays for the well-being and progress of their spouse and children.

A significant fact about the ritual is that in case of illness or injury during the fast, the devotees are not subjected to medical assistance, and it should be cured by natural processes, considered one of the toughest rituals.

It is believed that this hard penance by the devotees results in the fulfilment of their wishes and desires. The month-long ritual ends with immersing all the offerings made to the goddess into the river.

