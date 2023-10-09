Nepal embassy in Israel asks its citizens to register for repatriation as Hamas kills 10 Nepalese students

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 9 : After at least 10 students from Nepal were killed in the ongoing attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel, the Nepal government has called on its citizens residing in Israel to register themselves online as it plans to repatriate them.

The Israeli Police confirmed the deaths of the 10 Nepal students. The toll is expected to go up as some of the injured are in serious condition and there are others who are yet to be contacted.

The Embassy of Nepal issued a notice, calling on distressed Nepal citizens to register themselves as operations at the Tel Aviv-based airport are proceeding without disruption enabling passage of flights, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a late-night release issued on Sunday stated, "We have requested the Israeli government to promptly identify and arrange for repatriation of the deceased Nepal nationals, as well as to ensure the rescue and appropriate medical treatment for the injured."

To make the process smoother, online registration is being prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nepal Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Israel government.

"This registration will collect crucial details from Nepali citizens wishing to return to Nepal from Israel," the statement added.

"As the fighting enters the third day, about 10 Nepali students has been confirmed killed who were in Israel under the "Learn and Earn" program supported by Israeli government. The deceased- students from Sudur Paschim University of Nepal fell victim to an attack by the Palestinian militant group- Hamas," according to the official statement.

According to Israeli local media cited by the Times of Israel, more than 700 Israelis have died since October 7 when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack in Israel. According to Israeli government, over 2000 people have been injured in the attack. According to the Government Press Office, a body that operates under the Israeli PM's office, over 100 people have been taken as hostages in Gaza.

On Sunday, Nepal's Foreign Minister NP Saud while addressing the house session announced the formation of a mechanism to coordinate and rescue the distressed citizens from Israel.

"The mechanism formed under the supervision of the Foreign Minister has been assigned to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and rescue of Nepali citizens in Israel," the statement noted.

To further extend help, the ministry also released contact details for officials from the Nepal Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "urging affected individuals to remain in contact with them and maintain vigilance during this challenging period."

The Israeli citizens can contact them on +972(0)35168085, or the Ambassador Kanta Rizal at +972545864423, or First Secretary Arjun Ghimire at +972528289300. They can also email them to "nepal.embassy@012.net.il".

Earlier, In a post shared on X, NP Saud said, "The latest update on the attack in Israel's southern region since 6:30 AM (Nepali Time), Oct. 7, 2023, and its repercussions on Nepalis in the affected area are as follows: At present, there are approximately 4,500 Nepali nationals serving as caregivers in Israel. Additionally, 265 Nepali students are participating in Israel's learning and earning program, sponsored by the Israeli government."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has condemned the unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists while extending his sympathies to the injured Nepalese citizens in Israel..

In a statement shared on X, Dahal stated, "I unequivocally condemn the terrorist attack in Israel this morning. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured. At this critical hour, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to injured Nepalis and other innocent victims and their families."

Further, the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated that it was in close contact with citizens living in Israel and was facilitating the medical assistance of the injured.

