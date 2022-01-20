Nepal enforces odd-even rule for vehicles in Kathmandu Valley as COVID-19 cases surge

Local authorities of Kathmandu Valley have enforced an odd-even rule for vehicles starting from Friday midnight as COVID-19 cases continues to surge in recent weeks.

Chief Administrative Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur held a meeting and made the decision to enforce the rule for both public and private vehicles starting Friday midnight.

As per the decision, the vehicle with the even registration number can operate on the even dates and those with the odd registration number can operate on the odd dates according to the Nepali calendar.

The new rule was enforced as per the procedures endorsed recently by the government to enforce a smart lockdown, according to the Chief District Officer of Lalitpur Ghanashyam Upadhyay.

The government has already enforced a rule to all public vehicles not to carry passengers beyond their capacity and mandatorily wear masks to contain further spread of the COVID-19. Officials said the odd and even rule applies also for the two-wheelers.

( With inputs from ANI )

