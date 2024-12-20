Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba highlights significance of "highly valued" ties with India at economic conference

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Nepal Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, highlighted the significance of India-Nepal ties and underscored that the relationship is deep-rooted not just in socio-cultural aspects, but also extends to trade, commerce and connectivity.

Deuba was speaking at the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference 2024. The event was organised by the EGROW Foundation, in collaboration with Kathmandu University. FM Arzu Rana Deuba served as the chief guest at the event.

In an interview with ANI, Nepal Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, highlighted the significance of the bilateral relationship during her address.

"I believe we have excellent relations, and when India prioritizes its neighbours, Nepal is at the top of the list. Similarly, India is the most important country for Nepal. As discussed in the session, our relationship is not only deep-rooted in socio-cultural aspects but also extends to trade, commerce, and connectivity. Our relationship with India is highly valued," she said.

She added, "This initiative marks the beginning of a productive exercise in diplomacy, allowing us to thoroughly review and reflect on the policies established between our two countries. We may enter into various MoUs, and this platform provides an opportunity to use data and research to understand the implications and collaborate effectively as we move forward into the Asian Century."

Prominent attendees at the event included members of NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani, CEO of EGROW Foundation Charan Singh, Registrar of Kathmandu University, and many senior officials. Their presence added significant weight to the discussions and emphasised the importance of the event.

The conference aimed to bolster economic ties and foster collaboration by bringing together policymakers, business leaders, and academics from both countries. It sought to highlight India's economic progress and enhance regional cooperation among nations.

Former Ambassador of India to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri, further elaborated on the critical nature of this partnership.

"India and Nepal share close relations that are not only civilizational but also economic. We are one of Nepal's largest economic partners. This conference brings together individuals from Nepal and India who are involved in economic activities to explore ways of cooperation. It is a significant gathering under the Viksit Bharat initiative focused on regional cooperation," Puri said.

He added, "So therefore, this conference is crucial because it brings together experts who are not solely focused on high-level political issues but are specialists aiming to advance cooperation for the benefit of both countries, their societies, and people at large."

The India-Nepal Economic Conference was held to strengthen bilateral ties, foster deeper economic cooperation, and lay the groundwork for future collaborative initiatives that will benefit both nations and contribute to regional prosperity.

