Nepal in mourning after death of its national in Pahalgam terror attack

Kathmandu, April 23 Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Wednesday confirmed that a Nepali national died following the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased, identified as Sudip Neupane, was a resident of the Rupandehi district of Nepal. His mother was also injured during the attack, according to the minister.

Condemning the terror attack as cruel and inhuman, Nepal's foreign minister Deuba took to her social media and offered deepest condolences on the death of Sudip Neupane.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Nepali citizen Sudip Neupane of Butwal-11, Kalikanagar, Rupandehi, in the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Kashmir yesterday. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him and express my deepest condolences to his family,” she posted on X.

“I also wish a speedy recovery to his mother, who was injured in the terrorist attack. We have also received news that they had gone there for a visit,” the post added.

Minister Deuba condemned the act as cruel and inhuman and affirmed that the Government of Nepal stands with the Indian Government and the people of India in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called PM Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and extend his condolences on the loss of precious lives.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi also conveyed his condolences on the death of a young Nepali national in the terror attack, and underlined that India remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of the brutal terror attack to justice.

Oli termed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as “heinous’ and spoke in detail with Prime Minister Modi on the issue.

“Spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed my deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Reiterated Nepal’s firm solidarity with India against such heinous acts. Grateful for his heartfelt condolences on the loss of the Nepali citizen,” Oli posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel took to social media, terming the act of violence as “utterly reprehensible”.

“My profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Such acts of violence, targeting innocent lives, are utterly reprehensible. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” he posted on X

The Foreign Ministry of Nepal also unequivocally condemned the barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families and expressed sincere wishes for the swift and full recovery of those injured.

“In line with our firm and principled position, Nepal condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot and should not be justified on any ground,” the ministry added.

The brutal assault, which left 26 tourists dead and several others critically injured, unfolded on Tuesday in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where heavily armed terrorists emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The attack has been described as one of the most horrific in the region in recent memory.

According to initial Intelligence reports, Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir remain on a high alert following Tuesday's gruesome attack. Security has been tightened at all vulnerable spots, and additional forces have been deployed across the Valley.

