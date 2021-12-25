Nepal: Indian Consulate organizes grievance redressal event in Birgunj

As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, India organized an "Open House for Consular Grievances" in Birgunj, Nepal on December 25, the Indian Consulate General informed on Saturday.

The Indian Consulate in a release said the Open House was chaired by Consul General Nitesh Kumar.

The purpose of the event was to redress the non-routine grievances of the aggrieved Indian nationals living in Nepal. The Consulate release said grievances of around thirty Indians working in the factories of Parsa and Bara were redressed during the program.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.

The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country.

