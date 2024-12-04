Nepal: Janakpur prepares for Sita Ram Vivah Mahotsav amid tight security

Janakpur [Nepal], December 4 : The city of Janakpur in Nepal prepares itself for the 'Sita Ram Vivah Mahotsav' amid tight security. Janakpur, which is the maternal house of Goddess Sita, also got a facelift for the occasion with artists painting murals on the walls around the city depicting the scenes from the holy scripture of Ramayana, giving a fresher and new look to the ancient city.

On November 26, Lord Ram's 'Baraat Yatra' (wedding procession) began from Ayodhya's Ramsevak Puram and reached Janakpur on Tuesday evening.

The wedding rituals will take place on December 4 and 5 as per the culture of Mithila, and on December 6 is Lord Ram's Vivaah Panchami.

On December 7, following the conclusion of the wedding, 'Kalevar' will be organised, and on December 8, 'baraat' will depart from Janakpur and reach Ayodhya on the night of December 9.

Speaking on the security arrangements on the occasion, Dhanusa District Sub Inspector Bhuvaneshwar Tiwari said that the district had prepared a comprehensive security plan for the Ram Janaki Vivaah Panchami.

He stated that the district police office, along with the district security committee, local government, and other security agencies, has coordinated efforts to ensure safety during the event.

A total of 1461 police personnel from Nepal Police, more than 750 personnel from the armed police forces, and other security agencies had been deployed, and reinforcements had also been provided by the Madhesh Pradesh Police Office.

"Dhanusa District Police office, along with the district security committee and other security agencies and in collaboration with the local government, we have prepared an extensive and comprehensive security plan for the Ram Janaki Vivaah Panchami... We have deployed police from the district police office. We have reinforcement from the Madhesh Pradesh Police Office," Tiwari said.

"We have deployed 1461 police personnel from Nepal Police and more than 750 police personnel from armed police forces and other security agencies. The Nepal Army and the National Investigation Division will also be deployed. We are in close cooperation with local youth clubs... We have separate traffic management plans and evacuation plans. We have a stampede prevention plan. We have also planned for emergencies and such unexpected events," he added.

