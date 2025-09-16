Nepal: Last rites of fallen Gen-Z protesters performed with national honours

Kathmandu, Sep 16 Protestors killed during last week's Gen-Z protests in Nepal's capital Kathmandu were cremated with national honours on Tuesday with the newly-appointed government ministers attending the funeral. The first cabinet meeting of the new government on Monday had declared that those who had fallen during the protests on September 8 and 9 be termed as "martyrs".

The deceased were paid homage with the national flag draped over them beside the Pashupatinath temple in the presence of interim government ministers Kulman Ghising and Om Prakash Aryal.

Armed Police personnel offered a salute to the newly-declared martyrs. Before their cremation, a funeral procession was carried out from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, passing through various locations before reaching the funeral site near the Pashupatinath Temple.

As per the cabinet decision, a day of mourning will be observed on September 17, when the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

Those injured during the protests will be treated free of cost, and a Gen-Z Memorial park will also be built, according to the government decision.

At least 72 people died in last week’s anti-government protests called by Gen Z youths while hundreds remain hospitalised across the country, according to the police.

The protests organised against corruption and social media ban had turned violent with police shooting at protestors, leading to the death of 19 on the first day (September 8).

The death of youngsters fuelled public anger and the angry protestors then vandalised and torched several government buildings and private properties, including the business enterprises on the second day, forcing the then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

Meanwhile, discredited top leaders of political parties have started to reappear in public. On Tuesday, Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, visited his party headquarters, which was burnt down by the protestors.

The protestors had burnt down the party offices of three major political parties, including that of the Maoist Centre, CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress, along with the residences of the leaders of these political parties.

