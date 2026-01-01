Nepal local bodies urge social harmony after communal tensions in Madhesh

Parsa [Nepal], January 4 : Local bodies in Nepal have called on all parties to maintain social harmony after communal tension flared on Sunday in Parsa and Dhanushadham districts, triggering a high security alert in the southern plains of the country.

The alert came in the wake of clashes in Birgunj, Parsa, which resulted in injuries to several police personnel. Issuing a notice, the District Administration Office (DAO), Parsa, urged everyone to maintain social harmony in the district.

"The Muslim community had come onto the streets. They had burnt tyres at two or three places. We held discussions with the leaders of the Muslim community as well as those protesting on the streets, and now the situation is under control and calm," Bhola Dahal, Chief District Officer of Parsa, told ANI.

Dahal said the DAO has appealed to people not to foment social, religious or cultural animosity. "Individuals involved in fomenting social, religious or cultural animosity among each other, affecting national unity, or spreading false rumours that harm the social reputation of communities are being closely monitored on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It is requested that such activities be taken seriously and that everyone remains alert and cautious," he added.

The tension began to flare in the southern plains of Nepal from Dhanusha's Kamala Municipality after a dispute between two groups, triggered by religiously targeted comments on TikTok.

The controversy reportedly started when two youths, Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, uploaded a video on TikTok in Janakpur, Dhanusha. Locals claimed the video hurt religious sentiments and handed the youths over to the police.

Tension further escalated in Ward 6 of Kamala Municipality after a mosque was vandalised. In protest, demonstrators staged rallies in and around Birgunj, burning tyres and chanting slogans.

A brief clash broke out between protesters and police at Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk in Birgunj, following which police fired five rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

After the protests and clashes, security has been increased across all eight districts of Madhesh. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in areas identified as potential flashpoints for clashes.

