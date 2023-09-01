Nepal marks Gai Jatra: A festival that commemorates the dead

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 1 : Hundreds of people on Friday toured the former royal palace, the Basantapur Durbar Square in Nepal's capital Kathmandu wearing cow costumes and accepting alms and donations in keeping with the traditional belief that doing so would provide salvation to the departed souls of their loved ones.

During the brief pilgrimage, people go around the city wearing odd costumes, commemorating those who died within the past year. Keeping with custom the bereaved families offer fruits, bread, beaten rice, curd, and money to those participating in the procession.

“After the death of a member of the family within one year we have to donate various items in their name for their salvation. On this day in earlier days we used to donate sweet items. Nowadays in the absence of people who can cook and prepare those items, we donate biscuits, juices, money and others,” Beeju Karmacharya, a Kathmandu local told ANI.

This festival of cows commonly called “Gai Jatra” or the “Cow Festival” falls on the first day of the waning moon in the month of Bhadra (Bhadra Sukla Pratipada), the fifth month of the Lunar calendar. It is mostly observed by the Newari and Tharu communities of Nepal.

The festival derives its name from the religious belief that the deceased, during their journey to heaven, cross a legendary river by grabbing onto the tail of a cow. People who wore cow costumes also had artificial tails affixed to their costumes in honour of the cows who are believed to helping the deceased cross the Baitarni river to get into heaven.

Kathmandu resident Deepesh Nakarmi said: "On the day of Gai Jatra, the loved ones of those who had died within the past year have to donate to various items to at least 365 people. It is believed that the donated items reach the departed souls and that is why on this day we donate food and other items."

The Garuda Purana, one of the scriptures mentions that on the 11th day of death rites, people have to perform “Brishotsarga”- release an ox/bull, with the belief that it would give peace to the deceased soul.

Since doing so would be costlier, some historians claim that Gai Jatra is celebrated as an alternative to this practice on the day of Bhadra Krishna Pratipada.

Certain manuscripts mention that the festival started as ‘saa yaa(t)’ or ‘gai yatra’ which translates to 'Journey of the cow' during the time of Jayasthiti Malla, around 600 years ago.

It was during the reign of Pratap Malla in Kathmandu, Jagat Prakash Malla in Bhaktapur and Siddhi Narsingh Malla in Lalitpur that the Gai Jatra turned into a pilgrimage and a festival, with musical instruments.

It has also been claimed that the festival known as Gai Yatra had during the medieval period became Gai Jatra due to aberration.

The ancient tradition is believed to have started from 500 Nepal Sambat (popular amongst the Newari Community of Nepal). Historians claim that people used to glorify the deeds of the deceased through songs and hymns in order to inform and encourage others.

Nowadays, the festival also makes use of drama, music and other means of performance to mock the wrongdoings of politicians and others.

