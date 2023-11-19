Nepal observes Chhath as devotees continue fast, chant hymns throughout night

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 19 : Devotees in Kathmandu thronged to nearby holy water bodies on Sunday evening, offering Arghya to Lord Sun as they prepared to stay awake for the whole night as the arduous fasting of Chhath entered the third day.

The festival dedicated to the Sun sees devotees worshipping and making offerings to the setting and rising sun. On Monday morning, the fasting devotees would make offerings to the rising Sun and break the fast.

Tents and arrangements have been made alongside the embankments of Kamalpokhari in the capital, Kathmandu for those who celebrate Chhath. Alongside, Gaurighat, alongside the river Bagmati, has also has been packed with worshippers who have gathered and offered offerings to Sun.

"This is our traditional ritual, which we have been following. We wished and promised to make offerings upon its completion; some might have sought God's grace to conceive a child and their wishes may come true with the favour of 'Chhati Mata'," Ram Niwas Jaiswal, one of the Chhath observers in Kamalpokhari of Kathmandu, told ANI.

Chhath is a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the Sun. Today is the third day of Chhath. On this day, Chhathavrati is offering Arghya to the setting Sun. After offering Arghya to the setting Sun, the next morning Arghya is offered to the rising Sun.

The offerings consist of Thekuwa, Khajuri and Kasar, along with fruits and flowers, which constitute the basket popularly known as "Dhakri".

"There are a lot of things in Arghya- the special offering to Lord Sun. It includes bananas, Thekuwa (traditional delicacy), coconut, radish, brinjal, sugarcane, sweets and nuts," Anita Raya, another Chhath observer, told ANI.

Devotees especially take the fast and worship the Sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true.

Chatth, which was especially celebrated by elders or people from the southern regions of Nepal in the past, has now been able to attract the attention of people from other regions and communities.

