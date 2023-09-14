Nepal observes “Kushe Aunsi” celebrating fatherhood, paternal bond

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 : Thousands of people thronged the embankments of Bagmati River flowing past the Gokarneshwor Temple on the outskirts of Kathmandu on the occasion of “Kushe Aunsi” commonly known as ‘Father’s day’.

People from various parts of Nepal came to participate in the fair organized on the embankment with devotees performing rituals of Shradda (holy rituals remembering the departed ancestors) draping them self in white non-stitched muslin cloth commonly called Dhoti after taking dips in the Bagmati River.

In comparison to earlier years, the number of people thronging the religious site has increased significantly.

“As per the Hindu tradition there is a folklore that Shradda should be performed at least one time in Gokarneshwor and following it we have come here to perform the rituals,” Arjun Chapagain, a ritual performer alongside the Bagmati River in Kathmandu told ANI.

Also known as the day of Gokarne Aunshi, children on the occasion, feed their fathers with delicious food items including sweets, and show reverence. It is also called Father's Day.

As per the religious belief of 'Pitridevo Bhava' (respect to ancestors), the son and daughter receive blessing from their fathers, and those, whose fathers are already dead, go to any pilgrimage site and perform Shradda, the holy ritual. Doing this, it is believed that their lineage will remain stable forever.

Following the belief that distributing alms by coming to Gokarneshwor by those who lost their father and mother would give salvation to their soul and place them in heaven. It is also believed those who lost their father would be able to see his (deceased father’s) face on the river on the day of Kushe Aunsi.

“Today here at Gokarneshwor, I completed the responsibility as a son- I don’t have my father-mother’s alive so I offered ‘Tarpan’ here for their salvation,” Dammannath Thakuri, another ritual performer told ANI.

Apart from this, Hindus in the country collect Kush, a holy grass used while performing various holy rituals as Shradda and religious rituals.

There is a religious belief that keeping Kush collected by priests and anointed with sacred verses or mantras in the house brings wellbeing to the household. The Hindu community regards Kush, Tulashi (basil plant), Peepal and Shaligram (ammonite stone) as the symbols of Lord Vishnu.

