Nepal Plane Crash: 22 killed in Nepal plane crash, including 4 from Maharashtra

The missing Tara Air plane carrying 22 passengers, including four Indians, crashed in Nepal. Now the photos of the crashed plane have come to light. The wreckage of the plane was found in Koban in the Mustang area. Meanwhile, according to the rescue team, all 22 people on the plane have died. The plane was carrying 22 passengers, including four Indians and two Germans. Indians include four from Thane.

The flight took off from Pokhara to Jomsom at 9.55 am. The plane lost contact 15 minutes after takeoff. Then came the information about the accident. According to locals, the plane crashed into the Manche Himalayan landslide at the mouth of the Lamche River. Army spokesman Narayan Silval said the Nepal Army was moving to the scene by land and air. Locals along with the army are also assisting in the rescue operation. The accident was so horrific that it has become difficult to identify the bodies.



