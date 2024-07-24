Nepal Plane Crash: At Least 5 Dead as Saurya Airlines Aircraft With 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff at Kathmandu Airport (Watch Videos)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 24, 2024 12:13 PM2024-07-24T12:13:59+5:302024-07-24T12:21:02+5:30

At least 5 died and several others were injured after Saurya Airlines passenger plane carrying Nineteen people onboard has ...

Nepal Plane Crash: At Least 5 Dead as Saurya Airlines Aircraft With 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff at Kathmandu Airport (Watch Videos)

At least 5 died and several others were injured after Saurya Airlines passenger plane carrying Nineteen people onboard has crashed during takeoff at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal on Wednesday morning, July 24.

A private airline plane burst into flames at Tribhuvan International Airport after skidding off the runway during takeoff. The Shaurya Airlines plane was departing for Pokhara with 19 passengers.

Visuals From Crash Site:

According to the information, 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.

The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told news agency PTI without giving further details.

