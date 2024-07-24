Nepal Plane Crash: At Least 5 Dead as Saurya Airlines Aircraft With 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff at Kathmandu Airport (Watch Videos)

At least 5 died and several others were injured after Saurya Airlines passenger plane carrying Nineteen people onboard has crashed during takeoff at Kathmandu Airport in Nepal on Wednesday morning, July 24.

A private airline plane burst into flames at Tribhuvan International Airport after skidding off the runway during takeoff. The Shaurya Airlines plane was departing for Pokhara with 19 passengers.

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: At Least 5 Dead as Plane with 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff at Kathmandu Airport (Watch Videos).

Visuals From Crash Site:

#WATCH | Plane crashes at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/tWwPOFE1qI — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

According to the information, 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.

#BREAKING : A plane has crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport. Sources at TIA reported that the aircraft skidded off the runway during takeoff as it was departing for Pokhara with 19 passengers. #Nepal#planecrash#TribhuvanInternationalAirport#skid#landing#airport… pic.twitter.com/ILnl0zQnZH — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) July 24, 2024

The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told news agency PTI without giving further details.