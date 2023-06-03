Nepal PM Dahal condoles loss of lives in Odisha's train accident

New Delhi [India], June 3 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha. He offered condolences to PM Narendra Modi, the government and the families of the deceased.

The office of the Nepal Prime Minister tweeted, "I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

As many as 233 people have lost their lives after several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said the accident occurred around 7 pm on Friday.

Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in the horrific train derailment in Balasore had risen to 233. "The death toll in the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore has risen to 233," Jena told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day's mourning on Saturday, saying that no state celebrations would be held.

The announcement was made through an official release by the state I&PR Department. The Konkan Railway officials informed that the flagging off ceremony of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express had been cancelled in view of the tragic accident in Odisha.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he had ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night. Speaking toon the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry. He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

