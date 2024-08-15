Nepal PM extends wishes to PM Modi on 78th Independence Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 : Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the country's 78th Independence Day.

He further expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between both nations.

"Warm congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the people of India on 78th Independence Day!," Nepal PM said on X.

"May this day strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations. Looking forward to advancing Nepal-India relations," he added.

Earlier in the day, many other nations also extended their wishes to India and held the flag hosting ceremonies at the Indian embassies.

Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George hoisted the Indian flag at a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on the 78th Independence Day.

Further, he read out the address to the nation by the President of India at a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the embassy premises on August 15.

Indian Embassy shared some pictures of the envoy hosting the flag and stated on X, "Glimpses of the Flag hoisting ceremony at @IndianEmbTokyo to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India."

"Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge hoisted the tricolour and read address to the Nation by President of India," the post added.

The High Commission of India in Singapore also held a flag-hoisting ceremony and hoisted the National flag at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

As soon as the National Flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

