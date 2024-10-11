Nepal's Taleju Bhawani Temple opens its door on Maha Navami, sacrifice for Dashain enters final day

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 11 : Serpentine lines stretching far and wide circumambulate the Taleju Bhawani temple as the doors to the temple are opened just for a day in a year.

Devotees stood in line stretching to all the possible corners and turnings while he-goat and he-buffalo continued to be sacrificed on the open square in front of Gaddhi Baithak.

Open once a year on the day of Maha Navami, Taleju Bhawani is regarded as the main goddess of Newa: as well as the saviour of children.

"I reached the temple at around 8 in the morning and the rituals in the temple were completed by 9, this year it didn't take that long for the devotees to worship," Kalyani Nepal, one of the devotees told ANI.

"I am feeling relieved and joyful for being able to come to the temple and worship the goddess," the devotee, added.

The Taleju Bhawani temple situated within the Hanumandhoka Durbar area is opened only on the day of Mahanawami or Ashwin Shukla Navami (the ninth day in the month of Asoj as per the lunar calendar) every year.

Meanwhile, the Tulaja Bhawani goddess was taken amidst a ritualistic procession to the Mulchowk area of the Hanumandhoka Durbar Area at an auspicious hour. The statue of the goddess will be kept at Mulchowk where a special puja would be offered at midnight on Mahaastami by sacrificing 54 he-goats and 54 he-buffaloes.

The day of Maha Navami is also considered as the final day to make sacrifices to Goddess Durga and her various incarnations during Dashain. The tenth day of the fortnightly festival of Dashain witnesses people touring around the house of their elderlies seeking blessings and Tika on the forehead.

It is believed that the sacrifices should be completed beforehand putting on the tika on the forehead on the day of Bijaya Dashami or the tenth day of the festival. Starting from the tenth day, there is an existing culture where the tika on the forehead is offered till the day of Kojagrat Purnima or the 15th day of the festival of Dashain.

The grand statue of the goddess Taleju is placed at Mulchowk and worshipped until the day of Bijaya Dashami. It is taken to the temple sanctum sanctorum on the morning of Bijaya Dashami amidst a religious procession.

The ancient temple which dates back to the Malla-era opens only on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the month of Asoj as per the lunar calendar. Special worship is performed to Durga Bhawani today on the occasion of the Mahanawami and the 'jamara' which has been germinated is offered to the goddesses at various shrines.

He-goats, ducks, roosters and he-buffalos are sacrificed at various temples dedicated to the goddesses. Those who do not have the tradition of offering animal or bird sacrifices, offer the sacrifice of fruits and vegetables to the goddess.

The Durga Saptasati and Devi Strota scriptures are also recited at home and in temples on this day. As mentioned in the Markandeya Purana, Goddess Chamunda had slain the demon Raktabij on the day of Mahanawami. So, there is special worship of the goddess on this day with the offering of animal sacrifices. On this day, the security forces also perform what is called the 'kot puja' or worship of the armouries.

