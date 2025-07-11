Netanyahu congratulates security who killed 'vile' Gush Etzion terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 11 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday afternoon with the head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Yaron Rosenthal. The call came after an Israeli man in his 20s, a security guard, was murdered by Palestinian terrorists who stabbed him at the Gush Etzion junction on the road south of Jerusalem. The two terrorists who perpetrated the attack were shot to death by security at the scene.

Gush Etzion is an old block of towns located to the south and west of Bethlehem.

The Prime Minister expressed his support for the Council head and the residents, and asked to convey his condolences, on behalf of his wife and him, to the family of the man murdered in the brutal terrorist shooting, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

Netanyahu also praised the citizens and the security forces personnel who "acted very resourcefully in eliminating the vile terrorists," adding that "we will not allow terrorism in Judea and Samaria to rear its head." (ANI/TPS)

