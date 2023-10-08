Netanyahu speaks again to Biden, says US president reiterated full support

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke with the US President Joe Biden who showed his unconditional support to his country.

Taking to X, Israel's PMO informed about the conversation saying, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with US President Joe Biden, in continuation of their conversation last night. President Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel."

Earlier, PM Netanyahu also spoke with other world leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who also supported the Israeli side for defending its country.

Israel PMO shared on X, "Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, all of whom expressed unreserved support for Israel's right to defend itself as necessary."

As per the Israel PM office, PM Netanyahu appointed Brig.-Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch as coordinator for the captives and the missing and all government ministries will carry out his directives on this issue.

On October 7, US President Joe Biden held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed full support for Israel's right to self-defence, amid the 'surprise attack' by Hamas.

Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the "unreserved support" and stressed that a "prolonged campaign" is necessary.

"US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and emphasized that the US stands alongside Israel and fully supports Israel's right to self-defence," the official handle of Israel PM posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It added, "Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US President Biden for the unreserved support and made it clear that a forceful, prolonged campaign - which Israel will win - is necessary".

President Biden also posted on X, condemning the "appalling Hamas terrorist attacks" and expressed his condolences."Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel's security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones," Biden stated.

In a major escalation on Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 400 on Sunday, with another 1,864 people reported to be injured.

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

In retaliation to the Hamas attack on Israel that claimed the lives of hundreds and left thousands injured, the Israel Air Force has launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

