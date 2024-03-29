Netanyahu tells hostages' families 'Your boys are our heroes'

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 29 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met with families of the Israeli soldiers who are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza and told them at the start of the meeting, "I know that every passing day is hell for you."

"Your boys are our heroes, heroes of Israel," he added. "Just as we have returned 123 of our hostages as of today, I am committed to returning everyone, all of them."

Netanyahu pledged that he will not leave anyone behind and that he is "personally dealing with this around the clock."

"Only continuation of the forceful military pressure that we have applied, and will yet apply, will return our hostages, will return everyone," he told them. "Additionally, we are holding Hamas's strategic assets. This is an additional key to freeing our sons and daughters. We are holding the northern Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis. We have bisected the Strip and we are preparing to enter Rafah."

"In order to return them all," added Netanyahu. "it is necessary to prudently use all of these assets in the negotiations that I myself am conducting on a daily basis, in order to return them all and not just some of them."(ANI/TPS)

