Netanyahu Visits Naval Base, says 'You fighters are lions of the sea'

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the southern sector Navy base in Ashdod on Sunday.

At the start of his visit, he was briefed by Navy Commander Vice Admiral David Saar, Ashdod Base Commander Captain Eitan Paz and additional Israel Navy commanders on naval activity during the war and the thwarting of dozens of terrorists who tried to infiltrate by sea.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with naval commandos and fighters from various units who took part in the fighting. He heard from them about their mission to defend Israel's coast, the efforts to clear out the communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and their offensive actions on the Gaza coast, which included targeting terrorist infrastructure and eliminating Hamas terrorists and senior commanders. The Prime Minister commended them for their quick and determined action from the moment the war broke out.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then proceeded to a briefing at sea aboard a Dvora-class patrol boat off Israel's southern coast, together with navy fighters, who also accompanied him in other vessels.

"You fighters are lions of the sea," he told the forces. "From the first moment of combat, some of you in the communities and most of you from here, you did simply amazing work, in combat and in stopping their incursions." (ANI/TPS)

