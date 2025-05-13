Amersfoort [Netherlands], May 13 : Abdurehim Gheni, a prominent Uyghur human rights activist based in the Netherlands, took to the social media platform X with a powerful condemnation of China's leadership and its treatment of ethnic minorities.

Reacting to a post quoting Mao Zedong's infamous remark, "All imperialists are nothing but paper tigers," Gheni responded with a stark denunciation of Mao and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"Mao Zedong is the world's greatest murderer. He is the greatest terrorist who imprisoned many nationalities in the Chinese state prisons," Gheni declared. He further described China as an imperialist force that holds multiple nations captive within its borders.

"The only way to prevent China from becoming a threat to the world is to disintegrate this colonial country and establish an independent country for each people," he wrote, calling on the United States and Western powers to support independence movements across China's territories.

Gheni, originally from Aksu in the Xinjiang region, has long been outspoken about the persecution of Uyghurs. According to reports, since 2017, he has lost contact with 19 family members, who are believed to have been detained in China's network of re-education camps.

In response, he began weekly solo protests outside the Chinese Consulate in Amsterdam and founded the Support Uyghurs Foundation to amplify the global call for justice.

According to reports, despite being arrested and fined in 2020 for protesting without a permit, Gheni has remained undeterred. In 2024, he suffered another personal tragedy when his father reportedly died in a Chinese detention camp. His latest remarks come at a time of growing international scrutiny of China's human rights record.

The Uyghur human rights abuses in China include the bulk detention, surveillance, and cultural repression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Thousands of Uyghurs have reportedly been detained in "re-education" camps. Several media reports cite forced labour, sterilisations, religious restrictions, and mosque destruction.

The Chinese government denies that human rights are part of anti-terrorism measures. Human rights groups and various governments denounced the acts as crimes against humanity, with some accusing them of genocide, eliciting global outrage and appeals for accountability.

