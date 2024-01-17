New DIC appointed in IIM-C after his predecessor removed over sexual harassment charges

Kolkata, Jan 17 A new director-in-charge (DIC) in Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C), one of the most reputed management institutes in the country, has been appointed after his predecessor was removed over sexual harassment charges against him.

Senior faculty member of the institute Saibal Chattopadhyay has taken charge as the new DIC with immediate effect, according to a statement dated January 16 which surfaced on Wednesday.

As per the statement, Chattopadhyay has replaced his predecessor Sahadeb Sarkar, against whom the internal complaints committee of the institute has received a complaint from a woman staff member.

Sakar has not only been removed from the chair of DIC but also has been relieved of all his duties with the institute. It is learnt that he has been removed as per the provision of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

As per the statement, the internal complaints committee has ascertained that prima facie the complaint warrants a formal probe. A formal communication over the matter has also been sent to the Board of Governors of IIM-C, as per the statement.

It is further leant that the decision to remove Sarkar from the chair of DIC was taken at a meeting on January 6 after accepting the recommendation of the internal complaints committee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor