New industrial policy assures quick clearances, transparency: Goa Minister

Panaji, June 16 State Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho on Thursday launched 'Goa Industrial Growth and Investment Promotion policy' with a focus on the 'faster clearances for faster growth of industry' to boost the industrial sector in the state.

Godinho, addressing a press conference, said that under the new policy there will be no need for industrialists to visit various departments to seek permissions, however 'Common Application Form' will ensure that they can start the business at the earliest.

"We were lacking on this front for various reasons. It is an endeavour of the government to boost industry sectors and help expand the existing ones. Also to encourage and help new industries to come in a big way," he said.

He said that the government's focus was on supporting existing local businesses and people. "We have also focused on ease of doing business, land related reforms, incentives for existing and new businesses and other provisions," he said.

He said that the land available with IDC and others will be displayed in a 'land bank'.

"It simply says that whoever wants to set up industry in Goa, it is going to be time bound. Earlier it used to consume a lot of time (for documentation). Even the process of issuing permissions on declaration is what we are trying to do. Maximum time for bigger units will be 3 months and smaller units 2 months only," Godinho said.

He said that Common Application Form is the highlight of the policy which will be forwarded to all other concerned departments. "Similarly for land conversion, we are going to empower 'Investment Promotion Board' itself for change of land use. This way it will cut down time taken for various processes," he said adding emphasis is on to bring good industries.

"Now there will be transparency in allotment of land. It was a big issue earlier. It is simplified now. The Government and IDC are going to work in tandem," he said.

He said to move forward at a fast pace, relevant changes in the Act and policy will be done. For this the government will bring law in the forthcoming Assembly, he added.

Godinho said that extensions of industrial units will be put on fast track. "One time settlement for encroachment will also be in place," he said.

Godinho also said that there has been an emphasis on making Goa a Logistic hub.

