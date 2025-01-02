New Orleans car-ramming suspect identified, had ISIS flag: Report

New Orleans [US], January 2 : Senior US law enforcement officials on Wednesday (local time) identified the main suspect in the New Orleans car-ramming incident as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar and confirmed that he was carrying an ISIS flag while carrying out the 'act of terrorism.'

Police also discovered multiple suspected explosive devices in the car used in the attack on Bourbon Street, CNN reported. Jabbar was shot and killed by officers at the scene, as confirmed by New Orleans police.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified Shamsud Din Jabbar as a US citizen from Texas. Officials also stated that he had previously served in the US Military, according to CNN.

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, has classified the incident as "an act of terrorism."

In a statement on X, the FBI wrote,"This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in a statement released by the White House, has condemned the attack saying, "There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities."

President Biden said that he is being continually briefed since early morning by the American federal law enforcement leadership and the homeland security team, which includes the Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred.

He added, "I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor