New UK FM Cameron to President Herzog: "You have our support"

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday met with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, who was making his first visit to Israel since his appointment.

Minister Cameron toured the areas devastated in the October 7 Hamas attack, including Kibbutz Be'eri.

"I went to Kibbutz Be'eri and I won't forget what I saw," he said. "It makes a very deep impression, and it's important that people know that. As you said, there's a huge amount of trauma in Israel because of the taking of 244 hostages. I'm not sure anyone can fully understand and share that trauma."

"You have our support," he added. "We stand with the people of Israel at this difficult time. Today is obviously a day where we hope for this humanitarian pause. I hope that all those that are responsible for negotiating can carry it out and stick to it because it is an opportunity to get hostages out and that will end suffering for some families. Of course, all hostages must come out because hostage-taking is immoral, and wrong and a terrorist tactic." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor