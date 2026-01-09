New US dietary guidelines broadly welcomed

Washington, Jan 9 New US Dietary Guidelines released by the Trump administration were broadly welcomed with medical associations, farm groups and health advocates praising their focus on whole foods and reduced reliance on ultra-processed products.

The updated guidelines place “real food” at the centre of federal nutrition policy, prioritising whole and minimally processed foods while urging limits on added sugars, refined carbohydrates and highly processed products. Supporters described the changes as a major reset of nutrition policy, aimed at addressing chronic disease and improving long-term health outcomes.

Major medical organisations said the revised guidance aligns with evidence-based practice.

The American Medical Association said the guidelines directly address diet-related illness. AMA President Bobby Mukkamala said they “spotlight the highly processed foods, sugar-sweetened beverages, and excess sodium that fuel heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other chronic illnesses,” adding that the guidance “affirm[s] that food is medicine and offer[s] clear direction patients and physicians can use to improve health.”

Mukkamala is the first Indian American to hold this position.

American Academy of Pediatrics President Andrew Racine said the group recognised “the importance of the [guidelines’] clear focus on child nutrition guidance that supports healthy eating patterns for children, with a focus on whole, minimally processed foods.” He added that pediatricians “commend the inclusion of the academy’s evidence-based policy related to breastfeeding, introduction of solid foods, caffeine avoidance, and limits on added sugars.”

The American College of Cardiology also welcomed the update. Its president, Christopher Kramer, said the organisation “acknowledges and appreciates the release of new federal nutrition guidance” and highlighted recommendations that focus on “eating whole fruits and vegetables; limiting added sugars, highly processed foods, saturated fats and sugary drinks; and incorporating whole grains and healthy fats from whole foods like meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives and avocados.”

Public health and hospital groups echoed those views. The American Heart Association said the emphasis on vegetables, fruits and whole grains while limiting added sugars and processed foods “align[s] closely with the longstanding dietary guidance” of major public health authorities. American Hospital Association executive vice president Stacey Hughes said the guidelines “jump-start important conversations about what we eat” and underscored nutrition’s role in preventing disease and supporting long-term health.

Farmers and food producers across sectors also voiced support. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said the guidelines recognise “the importance of America’s farmers and ranchers who grow a safe and nutritious food supply,” and welcomed the focus on “high-quality protein, dairy, and fresh fruits and vegetables.”

Meat and poultry groups praised the emphasis on protein, while dairy organisations said the guidance affirms the role of whole and full-fat dairy products in healthy eating patterns.

Advocates concerned about ultra-processed foods said the new guidance points in the right direction. Environmental Working Group senior director Sarah Reinhardt said, “We already know that ultra-processed foods high in refined grains and added sugar are contributing to chronic disease,” calling it “an urgent public health problem.”

Tufts University Food is Medicine Institute Director Dariush Mozaffarian said recommending that highly processed foods be eaten less “is a big deal and I think a very positive move for public health.”

Specialty health and consumer groups highlighted specific elements of the guidance, including infant feeding practices, early food introduction to reduce allergies, and reaffirmation that alcohol consumption, if it occurs, should be in moderation. Fruit, vegetable, pulse and egg producers also welcomed continued emphasis on nutrient-dense whole foods.

Political leaders aligned with the administration praised the shift. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Gone are the days when American’s health was an afterthought,” while Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt welcomed seeing “meat and dairy at the top of the food pyramid.”

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans are jointly issued by the US Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture and are updated every five years. They shape federal nutrition programs, school meals and public health messaging across the country.

