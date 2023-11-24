New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexually assaulting woman in 1993

New York [US], November 24 : New York mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993 in a lawsuit, seeking at least USD 5 million, according to the New York Post.

The accuser, whom The Post is not identifying because of the nature of the allegation, named Adams as a defendant along with the NYPD's transit bureau and Guardian Association in a lawsuit filed late Wednesday.

Adams was an NYPD officer at the time and the filing said the woman also worked for the city.

The lawsuit has, notably, been filed just ahead of the deadline for the Adult Survivors Act.

"Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York," the 3-page summons claim; however, it does not give more detail on the alleged assault, according to the New York Post report on Thursday.

According to The New York Post, the complaint alleges "sexual assault, battery, and employment discrimination on the basis of the plaintiff's gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress" and wants damages of no less than USD 5 million, alongwith lawyers' fees.

Attempts to reach the accuser were not immediately successful Thursday, and her attorney did not respond to messages. Sources told The Post that there were no immediately available records of the woman working for the NYPD.

The Adult Survivors Act, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in May last year, removed the usual time constraints to sue over alleged sexual assaults for a one-year period, opening the floodgates for a torrent of civil lawsuits against powerful men, including former President Donald Trump and Bill Cosby.

At least 2,600 claims have been filed in state courts under the ASA, including several lawsuits brought this week against such high-profile defendants as Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. and celebrity photographer Terry Richardson.

Adams, 63, has never been married but has a 27-year-old son, rapper Jordan Coleman, with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisena Coleman.

Coleman, 59, and Adams split up when their son was still a toddler.

Meanwhile, in the early weeks of November, FBI agents seized New York Mayor Eric Adams' electronic devices.

This came as part of a criminal inquiry into whether Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers, according to The New York Times.

Adams had said that "as a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation, and I will continue to do exactly that." He added that he had "nothing to hide."

As per The New York Times, the surprise seizure of Adams' devices was an extraordinary development and appeared to be the first direct instance of the campaign contribution investigation touching the mayor.

