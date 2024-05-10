New York Horror: Man Strangles Woman With Belt, Drags Her Between Cars To Rape; Disturbing CCTV Video Goes Viral

A man strangled a 45-year-old woman with a belt and dragged her between cars to rape her on May 1 in New York's Big Apple area. A horrific incident caught on CCTV camera has now gone viral on social media websites.

In a viral video, it can be seen that a woman walking down a street at night when a man wearing a white face-covering sneaks up behind her, tosses the looped belt over her head and tightens it around her neck and drags her in between two cars, seemingly manipulating her body before the video cuts out.

WARNING! CCTV Visuals May Upset Some Viewers

According to TMZ, quoting Law enforcement sources, the incident took place in Mott Haven -- a neighbourhood in the Bronx -- at about 3 AM on May 1. The accused choked her until she was unconscious and sexually assaulted before fleeing the scene.

Later, the victim was admitted to the nearby hospital and is stable now. According to reports, the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit are investigating the horrific act.