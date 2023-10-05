New Zealand adds 6 new marine reserves

Wellington, Oct 5 The New Zealand government on Thursday announced six new marine reserves between Oamaru and The Catlins in the South Island to protect the oceans and biodiversity.

They are the first marine reserves in the southeast South Island, which increases the area of marine reserves around mainland New Zealand by more than two-thirds, said Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime in Dunedin, reports Xinhua news agency.

This spectacular coastline from Oamaru to Southland is home to some of New Zealand's most endangered species, like the yellow-eyed penguin, northern royal albatross and New Zealand sea lion, Prime said.

It includes estuarine and tidal lagoons, rocky reefs, offshore canyons, giant kelp forests and deepwater bryozoan or lace coral thickets, and an array of marine life that were under pressure from human activity, she said.

"Local communities have worked hard on this for more than a decade, and it is a huge pleasure to be able to deliver on it for them," said the Minister.

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rachel Brooking said the six marine reserves were the first step in creating a network of marine protection in the area.

A successful commercial fishing industry can not be realized in an unhealthy ocean, Brooking said.

New Zealand has 44 marine reserves, increasing to 50 with the six new reserves.

Marine reserves allow for activities such as boating, snorkeling and diving but do not allow any taking of seafood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor