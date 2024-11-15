New Zealand MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke Performs Haka Dance; Tears Bill Papers in Parliament Protest (Watch Video)

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 22, New Zealand’s youngest MP, gained viral attention in January when she performed the traditional Haka war dance in Parliament during her inaugural speech, paying homage to Maori culture. Recently, in November, she once again performed the Haka, stomping her feet, pumping her fists, and displaying fierce expressions, this time joined by fellow MPs to protest a bill related to the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi.

A video of Hana and her Te Pāti Māori party members performing the Haka in New Zealand Parliament is going viral on social media. The visuals are being widely shared across internet platforms, with many netizens reacting to the powerful demonstration.

Watch:

The incident occurred on Thursday when Hana stood to protest a bill calling for changes in the interpretation of the 184-year-old treaty between the British Crown and the Māori people. Holding the bill papers, she tore them up before sitting on the floor to perform the Haka. As Hana led the rhythmic Māori chant of challenge, both her party members and spectators in the public gallery joined in. The session, which was set to vote on the controversial bill, was briefly suspended following the demonstration.