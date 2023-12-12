New Zealand receives record annual net migration

Wellington,Dec 12 New Zealand's 245,600 migrant arrivals and net migration gain of 128,900 in the October 2023 year are the highest on record for an annual period, the national statistics department Stats NZ said on Tuesday.

Migrant arrivals were up 165 percent and migrant departures were up 26 percent compared with the year ended October 2022, Xinhua news agency quoted Stats NZ as saying.

Citizens of India, the Philippines, China, Fiji, and South Africa drove net migration gains in the October 2023 year.

The net migration loss of 44,500 New Zealand citizens in the October 2023 year is also a new annual record, narrowly exceeding the previous record of 44,400 in the February 2012 year, it said.

Of the 226,000 overseas visitor arrivals in October 2023, 43 per cent were from Australia, 9 per cent from the US, and 7 per cent from China, among other countries, statistics show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor