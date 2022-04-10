New Zealand reports 6,718 new community cases of COVID-19
New Zealand has recorded 6,718 new community cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.
Among the 6,718 new community infections, 1,202 were reported in the largest city Auckland.
In addition, there were 31 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.
Currently there are 604 COVID-19 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 22 people in the intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 12 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.
New Zealand has reported 765,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework, during which indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)
