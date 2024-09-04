Newly formed Pakistan Airports Authority convenes its first board meeting

Karachi [Pakistan], September 4 : The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) held its inaugural Board of Directors meeting, chaired by the Secretary of Aviation, ARY News reported.

In a significant development, the Board approved the service regulation structure for the newly established authority, a significant step for its operational framework.

However, a decision on the outstanding pension issues of retired employees was deferred, leaving the matter unresolved for now. The Board is expected to revisit this critical issue in future meetings to address the concerns of former employees, as per ARY News.

Earlier in the day, the CAA issued a cautionary directive to pilots of all airlines, urging them to exercise extreme care during landing and take-off at Islamabad International Airport.

According to ARY News, the airport authority issued the advisory after the concerns of runway slipperiness caused by stormy monsoon rains.

Runway No. 18L at Islamabad Airport is reported to be particularly wet, raising fears of planes potentially slipping during flight operations.

The CAA has emphasised the importance of caution, especially during this season's unpredictable weather.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds has lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and other parts of Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor