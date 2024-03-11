News agencies retract image of Catherine, Princess of Wales over 'manipulation' concerns

London [UK], March 11 : Major news agencies were retracting an image released by Kensington Palace featuring Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her children, citing concerns over potential manipulation, CNN reported.

The photograph purportedly of the princess's first official appearance since undergoing abdominal surgery in January marked the conclusion of weeks of intense speculation about her health and whereabouts, fuelled by a surge in social media conspiracy theories.

The image released on Monday, accompanied by a heartfelt Mother's Day message from the princess expressing gratitude for the public's support, came under scrutiny upon closer examination.

The Associated Press expressed reservations, stating, "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image." Agence France-Presse (AFP) attributed the withdrawal to "an editorial issue," instructing all online platforms to promptly remove the photo, as reported by CNN.

CNN said it was currently reviewing the image and has reached out to Kensington Palace for an official comment on the matter. The palace had previously disclosed that the 42-year-old princess was expected to resume public duties by Easter in late March while remaining tight-lipped about the nature of the noncancerous surgery.

During the princess's prolonged absence, online speculation reached a fever pitch, only momentarily subsiding when a photo surfaced in March showing Kate in a car driven by her mother, donning sunglasses in the front passenger seat.

Nevertheless, rumours persisted, exacerbated by other incidents within the royal family, including Prince William's unexplained withdrawal from a significant family gathering earlier in the month.

As the controversy unfolds, Kensington Palace finds itself under growing pressure to strike a balance between disclosing more information about the future Queen and safeguarding her medical privacy.

In February, the palace issued a rare statement pushing back against rumors, asserting, "We made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery, and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands," CNN reported.

