Next variant will be more dangerous, WHO warns

The Omicron variant of covid has raised concerns around the world. The number of patients with Omicron variants (Omicron Cases) is increasing day by day. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that 2.1 million corona cases were found worldwide last week. Due to the increasing number of patients, the intensity of Covid Third Wave can be estimated. According to researchers around the world, the Omicron is not the last variant of the Corona. According to World Health Organization scientists, 'Another variant of the corona may be coming soon, this variant could spread faster than the omicron. '

World Health Organization epidemiologist Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove participated in a discussion on social media. Speaking at the time, Kerkhov warned. The number of corona patients is increasing dramatically, she said. This increase is due to the omicron variant. The Omicron variant is not as dangerous as the previous variants. But in the next few days, more powerful variants than the Omicron are expected to arrive.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhov said the biggest question right now is how the new variant will work. Will the newer variant be more dangerous? Will the death toll rise? Would that be less dangerous than omicron? Questions like these are plaguing the world. But people should keep in mind that corona outbreaks will not weaken over time. People should not be deluded. There is no guarantee that the next variant will be less dangerous.