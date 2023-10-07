Nine Nepal nationals injured in terrorist attack on Israel: Nepal Foreign Ministry

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 7 : Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement confirming that nine Nepal nationals have been injured with two in serious condition after the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on Saturday.

"We have been informed that a farm, where 14 Nepalis were working, was also under attack. Nine of the Nepalis have been reportedly injured while two of them are in serious condition. Further updates will be made in due course," the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated in the release.

Furthermore, the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated that it is in close contact with the Nepalis living in Israel and is facilitating the medical assistance of the injured.

"The Embassy of Nepal in Israel is in close communication with the Nepalis living in the areas under attack. The Embassy is also in contact and coordination with the Israeli authorities for the safety, security and rescue of the Nepalis as well as medical treatment of the injured," the release further stated.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack of Hamas on Israel calling it a "terrorist attack" and expressed solidarity with the Government of Israel.

"The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Israel today that caused loss of precious human lives and injured many more. At this critical hour, we convey our solidarity with the Government of Israel." a release from the Nepal Foreign Ministry stated.

In the release, Nepal's Foreign Ministry stated, "The Government of Nepal extends heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the people and Government of Israel as well as the victims of this cruel attack and their families. We wish for speedy recovery of the injured."

According to the records of the government, an estimated 4500 Nepali nationals are currently residing in Israel. The Nepal Government also has requested its citizens to remain cautious and follow the safety measures advised by the authorities.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry's statement comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning.

More than 100 people have been killed in the Hamas "terror attack" on Israel, according to medical officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew-language media. According to the Health Ministry, 908 injured people have been taken to hospital for treatment in the ongoing terror attack by Hamas on Israel's southern and central region, The Times of Israel reported.

Some 800 people have been injured in the attacks, which have included dozens of Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel and gunning down soldiers and people. Others were injured in rocket attacks, The Times of Israel reported.

In a statement posted on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "At least 100 Israelis murdered and more than 900 wounded in terror attacks by Hamas terrorists."

While sharing the post on X, Israel Foreign Ministry stated, "The fighting in southern Israel is still ongoing. Our security forces are securing areas which are under attack by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israeli communities and who have taken civilians captive."

Earlier in the day, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "was at war" and he has ordered the mobilization of reserves to give it back with the magnitude the enemy has not expected, asserting that they will "win it."

In a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu stated, "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out."

Netanyahu has ordered the mobilization of reserves. He called on the people of Israel to adhere to the directives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Home Front Command.

"At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it," Netanyahu said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor