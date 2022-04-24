No change in Pakistan Army's approach despite PTI's protest: Retired General

Pakistan's military will not change its approach towards the country's future "political and constitutional course" despite people coming out to support the former Prime Minister Imran Khan following his ouster.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkey's state-run news agency, Talat Masood, a retired three-star General in Pakistan, said, "The army will maintain its approach. There will be no change in its policy because of several crucial factors," The Express Tribune reported.

Retired General contended that the former PM's ongoing policy (blaming the 'American conspiracy' and Army for his exit) could "only diminish his chances of coming back to power."

He also shared those factors which are the reason that the Pakistan army didn't change its approach, reported The Express Tribune.

Referring to Islamabad's dependence on the US and the European Union for the military hardware, trade, and financial aid, Masood said, "The first and foremost factor (behind no change in the military's policy) is that the state cannot afford Khan's narrative, which is highly detrimental in terms of economy, foreign policy, and internal and external security."

He further said, "It is high time for Khan to review his current approach, which is not at all in the country's interest. He will definitely continue to enjoy (his) cult following, but it will not benefit the nation as a whole,"

Referring to the protest of youth and nearly nine million overseas Pakistanis, Mahmood Shah, a retired brigadier said that no matter how big the crowd is, it will not change the army's policy.

"He will soon realise that he is pursuing a wrong approach," he added.

Imran Khan who was elected as the Prime Minister in 2018, was ousted through the no-trust motion by the opposition alliance earlier this month, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Notably, he is the first PM who was ousted through a no-confidence motion in the country's 75-year political history.

Former Pakistan PM has blamed an "American conspiracy" for his exit. Army has rejected this claim, although it acknowledged there was an "interference" in Islamabad's internal affairs.

Pakistan Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry acknowledged a bitterness in the relationship between Imran Khan and the army.

"The PTI would have been in power had our relations with the establishment were good," Chaudhry was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune citing his interview with Express News.

Recently, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a series of meeting with the current and retired military officers which according to analysts, is part of a "pacification" and "realisation of factual position" campaign in the face of criticism of the army is facing for its alleged role in the change of government in the country.

"The ongoing campaign, especially on social media, which aims to target the army has affected the ranks and files of the military. And this is quite understandable because the army men don't live in isolation. They have families, friends, and acquaintances with different political backgrounds," retired army Brigadier Said Nazir said.

During an interview with Anadolu Agency, he further said that the ouster of Imran Khan didn't go well, not only with the supporters but also with many retired military officers who went out to express their peeve, which was "unprecedented", according to The Express Tribune.

"That's why the army chief is meeting with serving and retired officers to clarify the military's position on the recent political developments," Nazir, said.

"It is not good for an already economically weak and politically polarised country. We cannot afford this (approach) when it comes to national security and foreign policy," he added.

"It will not benefit him (Khan) either. I don't think the army will bid for him to be the country's leader, at least in near future," he contended.

( With inputs from ANI )

