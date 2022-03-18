No confidence motion against Imran Khan: 24 PTI MNAs seek refuge in Sindh House

Pakistan's political crisis deepened on Friday after 24 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought refuge in Sindh House ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

MNAs said that if PM Khan assures them no action will be taken against them, they are ready to go back to Parliament Lodges, reported Geo News.

PTI's disgruntled member of the National Assembly Raja Riaz said that many other ministers are ready to come here, however, "Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) is unable to accommodate all the members."

Speaking to Geo News, PTI MNAs Malik Nawab Sher Waseer and Riaz said that around 24 PTI members have been staying in the Sindh House right now.

Riaz, who is a member of the Jahangir Tareen group, told journalist Hamid Mir that the disgruntled members would vote for the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in "accordance with their conscience."

Waseer also said he would not contest the next general elections on a PTI ticket. Meanwhile, MNA Ramesh Kumar announced that he has parted ways with the PTI, reported Geo News.

The senior journalist said that several disgruntled leaders are avoiding the camera, however, he said that all of them have confirmed that the reason for "seeking refuge" at the Sindh House is out of fear.

According to sources, PTI members who have currently "sought refuge" at the Sindh House include Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Qamar.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Abdul Qadir Patel told Geo News that the disgruntled members of the PTI are "living peacefully in Sindh House," and "will leave after ousting Niazi [Imran Khan]."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan directed his civilian intelligence agencies to closely observe the location, mobile phone data, and the movement of lawmakers, and report it to him on a daily basis.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

