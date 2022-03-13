No-Confidence Motion: Pakistan's Sindh Governor threatens PTI party leaders of action if they vote against Imran Khan

Pakistan's Sindh Governor Imran Ismail warns Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that if they vote against the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion then action will be taken against them, reported ARY News.

As per sources, it has been recommended to the Speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.

The governor said that he has conveyed the special message of PM Khan to Aleem Khan, an estranged PTI leader. The ruling PTI's disgruntled leader Aleem Khan had left for London on Wednesday to meet another ailing disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. On Saturday he touched down in Lahore, the Dawn reported.

Disgruntled Jahangir Tareen group members on Saturday reached out to Aleem Khan in a bid to remove misunderstanding between them, a day after the latter met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

The meeting between the two groups took place in the backdrop of Aleem Khan returning from London without meeting an 'ailing' Jahangir Tareen and his group members' remarks that they will not accept Aleem Khan as a candidate for the Punjab chief minister's slot.

Aleem Khan was very active before leaving to London and he had met over 40 Punjab Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), of them, 10 are provincial ministers, within a span of 30 days. The Sindh governor expressed hopes that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen would not go against the PTI. In a development today, PM Imran Khan has given an important task to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to finalise preparations for a power show in Islamabad ahead of voting on the no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that PM Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor