No country has such variety of colours, density of impressions like India: Outgoing German Ambassador

Just a few weeks before the end of his tenure, outgoing German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has lauded India and said that the country has a variety of colours and density of impressions.

Sharing his experience of living in India, the German envoy on Wednesday said that New Delhi has taught him to live to the fullest.

"India has an incredible intensity of colours, and of variety. But there's no country in the world which has such a variety and such a density of impressions," Lindner told ANI.

The outgoing envoy also believes that his style of diplomacy was away from protocols and focused on meeting real people.

"My perception of diplomacy is different, it's away from protocols. I'm in a country to know that country, for it I need to talk to rickshawala, kulfiwala. This gives me a broader perspective of a country. We as diplomats also have to change," he added.

Elaborating on his 3.5-year tenure as ambassador, he said: "I have seen most of the states in the country and from north to south, from Lakshadweep to Calcutta, and from Bhubaneshwar to Leh. I have also been to temples and buildings of religious venues. I've eaten food in the different states. I'm very active on Twitter and on social media. I let people participate in travels."

The envoy said he was first attracted to India during the global "Concert for Bangladesh" organised by Pandit Ravi Shankar and the Beatles in August 1971.

When asked about the future of his favourite ambassador car called Amby, Lindner shares that Amby will decide its own future. "I'll listen to what she has to say. If she wants to retire in peace in a garage, it's cool. If she likes a prospective new companion, I'll be okay with that, too."

Moreover, Lindner also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership skills in running such a big country and stated that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel always was curious about how he managed to lead such a large country.

( With inputs from ANI )

