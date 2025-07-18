No discussions underway for Russia-India-China meeting: Sources

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Amid speculation over a potential trilateral engagement, sources have clarified that no meeting under the Russia-India-China (RIC) format has been agreed upon at this stage.

Furthermore, there are currently no discussions underway regarding the scheduling of such a dialogue, sources said.

Earlier, during a weekly media press briefing on Thursday, Official Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that the RIC mechanism is for the countries to come together and discuss global and regional issues of interest.

"This consultative format is a mechanism where the three countries come and discuss global issues and regional issues of interest to them. As to when this particular RIC format meeting is going to be held, it is something that will be worked out among the three countries in a mutually convenient manner, and we will let you know as and when that happens at an appropriate time when the meeting is to take place," he said.

He further noted the importance of India-Russia Summit which was last held in Moscow. He said that the dates for the next summit will be worked out as per the convenience of both the parties.

"India-Russia summit is important. Last annual summit was held in Moscow. It is time for us to host the summit in Delhi, and the dates will be worked out between both sides, keeping in mind what is mutually convenient to both countries," he said.

Jaiswal also said that after the meeting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with China's Foreign Secretary Wang Yi, the concerns of Indian industry are a matter of public record.

"The SCO meeting is some months away. So, you know, participation by countries are finalized as per the mutual convenience, and we will let you know at the appropriate time," Jaiswal added.

On the RIC meeting, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "China-Russia-India cooperation benefits all three countries, and regional and global peace, security, stability and progress. China stands ready to maintain communication with Russia and India on advancing the trilateral cooperation."

China-Russia-India cooperation benefits all three countries, and regional and global peace, security, stability and progress. China stands ready to maintain communication with Russia and India on advancing the trilateral cooperation. pic.twitter.com/A7lomEd3Kf— CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) July 17, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

RIC is a strategic grouping that first took shape in the late 1990s under the leadership of Yevgeny Primakov, a Russian politician. Together, the RIC countries occupy over 19 per cent of the global landmass.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor