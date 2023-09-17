“No hurdles in Nawaz Sharif’s election participation in Pakistan": Ex-Minister Ishaq Dar

London [UK], September 17 : Former Finance Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, has stated that there are no obstacles preventing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif from participating in elections, as reported by ARY News on Sunday.

“After the approval of Article 62 (1) (f) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Jahangir Tareen are now eligible to participate in elections,” ARY News quoted Dar as saying.

However, Ishaq Dar refrained from commenting on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“He is like my son but the PDM coalition government took decisions with consensus during the 17-month tenure,” Dar said as quoted by ARY News.

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif had last week announced that Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan on October 21.

“Nawaz Sharif will be given a splendid welcome on his arrival in Pakistan”, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party and decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said while talking to journalists in London.

The PML-N President also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law and “there are no two opinions on it”, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that his brother Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on October 21, stating that the Supreme Court's recent decision on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Amendment case has nothing to do with his cases, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Notably, the PML-N-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government dissolved the National Assembly on August 9, the News International reported.

