'No One Is Above Law': Donald Trump Shares AI Video of Former US President Barack Obama Being Arrested in Oval Office

US President Donald Trump has sparked another controversy by sharing an AI-generated video of former US President Barack Obama on his social media platform, Truth Social. The video shared by the President shows Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office.

The video posted by Trump late on Sunday, July 20, with a caption stating that "no one is above the law," shows a highly realistic depiction of several US politicians, including Obama, getting handcuffed by FBI agents by pushing him towards the ground. However, there are no reports on whether the video is fictional or real.

The 1.26-seconds video featured Obama seated next to a Trump smiling and chatting, suddenly federal agents hand cuffs Obama by pinning him to the ground, while Trump can be seen laughing. Further in the clip, Obama sees someone sitting behind bars in a jail uniform.

Earlier, US President Trump accused Obama for alleged election fraud. Additionally, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that declassified documents showed the former president, as well as senior officials, conspired to delegitimise his 2016 election victory.