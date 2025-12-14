"No place for hate, violence and terrorism," says Australian PM Anthony Albanese after Bondi Beach shooting incident

Canberra [Australia], December 14 : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the nation following the mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, describing the incident as a "devastating terror attack" and expressing solidarity with Australia's Jewish community.

In his address, Albanese said the incident was "a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith, an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation."

He added, "There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation."

The Prime Minister said authorities were working to identify all those involved and stressed accountability.

"Let me be clear, we will eradicate it amidst this vile act of violence and hate, and there will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith," he stated.

Reflecting on the impact of the attack, Albanese said, "The evil that was unleashed at Bondi Beach today is beyond comprehension, and the trauma and loss that families are dealing with tonight is beyond anyone's worst nightmare."

He also paid tribute to the "heroes" who ran towards danger to help others.

Calling for unity, Albanese urged Australians to uphold the nation's "true character," saying the country would never submit to "division, violence or hatred."

Addressing the Jewish community directly, he said, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror."

The Prime Minister's remarks came as police detailed the scale of the attack at Bondi Beach, which targeted the Jewish community, CNN reported.

At least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured in the shooting, police said during a press conference.

Authorities added that details about the victims have not yet been released, according to CNN.

Police said two suspects were involved in the incident.

One suspect is in custody in critical condition, while the other was shot dead at the scene.

Authorities said the identities of the suspected attackers have not been disclosed.

The shooting occurred while more than 1,000 people were gathered at Bondi Beach for a Hanukkah celebration.

Police said the assault was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community," underlining the intent behind the attack.

Authorities said the timing of the shooting on the first day of Hanukkah, along with other factors including the types of weapons found at the scene and the actions of the offenders, led to the incident being declared a terrorist attack a few hours later, CNN reported.

The attack triggered reactions beyond Australia, with several Israeli officials expressing anger and accusing the Australian government of allowing a rise in antisemitism.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Council of Australia described the incident as a "horrific act of antisemitic violence during the Jewish festival of light and hope."

In a statement, the council said that "many within our community have just received the worst news of their lives," adding, "In moments like this, we hold each other close."

