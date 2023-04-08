No threat found, say police after reports of active shooter in US university campus

Oklahoma [US], April 8 : The University of Oklahoma's campus in the city of Norman is secure and there is no threat to the community, officials said, reported CNN.

On Friday, the school warned that there was an active shooter present. However, the security officers made the announcement over an hour-and-a-half later that there was no reason to pc anymore.

Quoting Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster, CNN reported that the campus is now safe and no injuries were reported. University police also issued an "all clear" alert.

"No threat was detected despite a comprehensive search. Campus is not under danger. At 10:53 p.m. CT on Friday," the institution announced on Twitter that the alert had been discontinued.

Earlier on Saturday, an active shooter was reported on campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman on Saturday (local time), the school informed in a tweet.

"OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!," read a post on the official Twitter account of Oklahoma University.

With incidents of gun violence on the rise across the US, an immediate alert was issued in the region by the authorities.

Another tweet posted at 9.45 pm (local time) said the school police were looking into "potential shots fired" on the campus.

"Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," the University said in the tweet.

