Noel Gallagher wants 'jazz funeral' despite tagging the genre as ‘nonsense'
By IANS | Published: September 23, 2023 10:42 AM 2023-09-23T10:42:22+5:30 2023-09-23T10:45:08+5:30
Los Angeles, Sep 23 Former singer of British rock band Oasis Noel Gallagher reveals his desire to be ...
Los Angeles, Sep 23 Former singer of British rock band Oasis Noel Gallagher reveals his desire to be laid to rest in a "jazz funeral" despite saying that he hated the music.
The former Oasis songwriter, 56, explained he made the decision after falling in love with New Orleans on a recent trip to the city famed for brass bands accompanying coffins when they are paraded through its streets, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I would want a jazz funeral. I went to one recently as a matter of fact – it was great. I think I made a mental note, 'I must have a jazz funeral.' And that would be a great name for a band!"
He told his comedy writer friend Matt Morgan, who has been in headlines due to his past friendship and working relationship with sex abuse-accused comedian Russell Brand, on his Patreon podcast.
Gallagher made the remarks despite spending years hitting out at jazz as "f****** nonsense."
Gallagher said in 2015: "If you've never been to a jazz club, this is what happens at a jazz club - a jazz club is like four guys on stage enjoying themselves more than the 50 people in the audience."
"That's what it is. They're all playing a different song, all at the same time, in different tempos, in different keys, and they call it jazz. It's f****** nonsense."
In a separate interview Gallagher added, "I've got a broad taste in music. I'm still struggling with jazz. I mean, what is it all about? Four guys on stage enjoying themselves more than anybody else in the audience, all playing the wrong notes at the same time - 'But that's jazz.' Alright, is that what they're calling it now? 'Cuz it used to be called s*** when I was growing up."
Gallagher also told Morgan who his health and diet have been on his mind.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app