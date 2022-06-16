North Korea amid covid fight reports outbreak of another infectious disease

North Korea has been battling the coronavirus for the past two months. Corona infection appears to be on the rise. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un's tension has increased once again. Another disease has plagued the country. The disease is spreading in many areas. This is said to have increased the stress on the health system here.

According to state media KCN, North Korea's Kim Jong Un on Wednesday sent medicine to help suffering patients in the western port city of Heju. There is currently no information on the number of people infected with the disease. However, the disease is said to be related to the gastrointestinal tract. This means that it is a digestive disease.

According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un has stressed the need to stop the epidemic as soon as possible. He has ordered immediate quarantine of suspected patients in such cases. Corona declared a state of emergency in North Korea last month. The country already has a huge shortage of drugs and vaccines to fight corona.

Another 26,011 people with fever were reported in North Korea on Thursday. Since the end of April, a total of 4.56 million fever patients have been reported across the country. So far 73 people have died.

Pyongyang is announcing the number of fever patients every day. The Corona test kit is said to be in short supply here. Experts are also skeptical of the under-reporting of statistics released by government-controlled media. North Korea has said the Corona wave is receding. But the World Health Organization earlier this month cast doubt on Pyongyang's claims, saying the situation there was getting worse. A Hindi website has reported about this.